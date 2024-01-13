Video: Ola Electric Scooter Saves The Day During Pre-Wedding Event, CEO Reacts

"Ola, setting the functions alive with desi beats," one user wrote.

Necessity is the mother of innovation. This proverb has been proved right time and again, with people innovating technologies to make life easier. Every now and then, we find people making something unique and useful out of very basic amenities. Now, a video of a man using an Ola electric scooter to play music at a pre-wedding event has not just caught the attention of social media users but Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal as well. Taking to Instagram, a user Saurav Rokade narrated how he came up with the "desi jugaad".

According to the caption, at the event, the stage was set, and people had gathered and were seated as the bride prepared to put up a dance performance. However, it all came to a halt as police asked the organisers to stop playing music, causing an interruption at the event. This is when Saurav's friend decided to use his Ola Scooter to play music. The bride's "wish was fulfilled to dance at her own wedding," the caption read.

Watch the video below:

This video even surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), where Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal reacted by saying, "Keep the creativity going". "4 baj gaye lekin party abhi bhi baaki hai! Haha.! Love how Ola scooters have become a part of our community celebrations across India! Way to go community, keep the creativity going!" Mr Aggarwal wrote.

4 baj gaye lekin party abhi bhi baaki hai! Haha.! Love how Ola scooters have become a part of our community celebrations across India!



Way to go community, keep the creativity going! https://t.co/58gErrKq4P — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the video amazed several social media users. "Desi jugaad meets music magic on Ola scooters," wrote one user. "Move over, DJ stereos - Ola's got the dance floor covered," commented another.

"Their music system turning commutes into dance floors," said a third user. "Ola, setting the functions alive with desi beats," expressed a fourth.

Also Read | Italian Photographer's Spectacular Moon Alignment Pic Captures NASA's Attention

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a person has come up with such 'jugaad'. Previously, a video of an Ola electric scooter being used as a loudspeaker during Navratri celebrations in Gujarat went viral online. The video showed how the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter saved the day when the lights went out during a Garba event in Surat. It showed how people simply used the scooter's built-in speakers to belt out tunes and continue dancing.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal also reshared the clip and announced that a special Navratri mode would be built into the MoveOS - the operating system that runs the Ola S1 and S1 Pro. Paytm founder Vijay Shekar Sharma was also impressed with the creativity. He retweeted the clip with a laughing and a thumbs-up emoji.