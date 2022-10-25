Video Of Teenage Martial Arts Star Jesse Jane McParland Showing Off Her Skills Goes Viral

Internet is mighty impressed with her skills.

A 16-year-old, Jesse Jane McParland is a famous martial artist. An old video of her showing off her incredible skills is going viral on Twitter. Ms McParland has earned the nickname "JJ Golden Dragon," and she is seen doing a choreographed sword fighting routine in the video. In a short video, the teenage martial artist is seen doing a backflip while handling a sword.

Posted on October 21, the video has amassed more than 9.7 million views on Twitter. Along with the video, the caption reads, "Absolutely Ledge. The ending..."

Watch the video here:

Internet is mighty impressed with her skills. A user wrote, "Here's what I see-a young girl who will grow up with confidence and inner strength. And no man will dominate or control her. She won't settle for anything less than equality and respect." Another commented, "It was at this moment during Becky's approach that the school bully knew he'd made a serious error." The third commented, "I'm going to guess she's a Targaryen. Wonder where she parked her dragon."

Ms McParland appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2015 at nine and gained the eighth position. She was also seen in popular shows like X-Factor and Ellen De Genres. She was also part of the 2015 movie The Martial Arts Kid. The teenager also received a message from her idol, Jackie Chan, when she appeared in World's Got Talent.

She is something of a karate prodigy, Ms McParland became the youngest WKC Female World Champion ever and amassed 117 titles. She started her training at the age of 3.