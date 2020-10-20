Video Of Robot Pulling A Rickshaw Goes Viral. Watch

Spot the robot dog pulls a rickshaw.

This is a rickshaw the likes of which you have probably never seen before. A video that is going viral online shows a robot pulling a rickshaw. The footage features American special effects designer and television personality Adam Savage testing a robot dog to pull a three-wheel passenger carriage. Although the video dates back to February, it resurfaced online and began to gain viral attention after being posted on Twitter yesterday by IAS officer Supriya Sahu.

In the video, Adam Savage can be seen climbing onto the passenger carriage before the robot dog - called Spot - begins pulling it down a road. Spot is an "agile mobile robot" developed by American engineering and robotics design company Boston Dynamics. According to their website, the robot is capable of navigating "terrain with unprecedented mobility."

"Future Rickshaws!" wrote IAS officer Supriya Sahu while sharing the clip. "See this amazing prototype of a robot-driven Rickshaw carriage."

The video has garnered thousands of views and reactions since being posted on the microblogging platform.

"Really amazing," wrote one Twitter user.

"Waiting for someone to design a Robot who will go to office on bahalf of me...!!" another quipped.

In February, Spot the robot was loaned to Mr Savage by Boston Dynamics, reports The Verge. He used it to pull himself around in a homemade rickshaw.

