Video Of Man Running Behind Tiger With Mobile Phone In Hand Infuriates Internet

The location of this undated video is yet to be known.

A video of a man running behind a tiger with a mobile phone in his hand has surfaced on social media and left internet users infuriated. The short clip was shared on Twitter on Thursday by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. The video is a quintessential example of something that people going to sanctuaries should never do when they encounter a wild animal.

"This is going viral. For all the wrong reasons. Tiger tourism sustains local livelihoods & helps in the cause of conservation. Such acts of few m****s are giving it a bad name. Please desist from such foolhardy acts & ask ur friends to be sensible during wildlife safari's," Mr Nanda wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

This is going viral. For all the wrong reasons. Tiger tourism sustains local livelihoods & helps in the cause of conservation. Such acts of few morons are giving it a bad name. Please desist from such foolhardy acts & ask ur friends to be sensible during wildlife safari's. pic.twitter.com/jzUxd1oc6V — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 5, 2023

The location of this undated video is yet to be known. In the clip, a man is seen following a tiger - which is just a few hundred meters away - with a mobile phone in his hand. Other tourists are also seen clicking photos and recording the tiger from the jeep.

In the comment section of the Twitter post, while some users urged forest officials to fine such violators, others asked how the safari staff allowed such a thing to happen.

Viral Video | Woman Shares Video Of "Most Awkward Proposal", Internet Upset

"Indian tourists, air travellers, visitors to wildlife parks/secluded islands/hill stations are always loud, garrulous and are untidy/messy. Before taking them into the wildlife reserves, they should be given a 10-15 min talk about protocols to be followed. Violators must be fined," wrote one user. "I have been to a few safaris and this is an absolute no-no from all viewpoints: safety, morality, environmental boundaries...this is making me angry for some reason," said another.

A third user commented, "How was he allowed to do so ? No Forest officer or guide around?" A fourth user added, "When will humans realize that no one is a hero before nature, time and destiny." "What a foolish person to chase tiger. This person needs to be punished under wildlife act by imposing 50k fine and restrict this person in every national park" suggested another.

Mr Nanda shared the clip on Thursday, and since then it has accumulated more than 17,000 views and hundreds of likes.

Featured Video Of The Day Delhi Mayor Polls: AAP Protests, Clash With BJP After Lt Governor's Move