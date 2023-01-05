Woman Shares Video Of 'Most Awkward Proposal', Internet Upset

The clip was posted on TikTok and has received millions of views.

A video of a surprise proposal that a woman in Hawaii received on the New Year's Eve in a club has gone viral, according to a report in Independent. The clip was captured by one of the attendees and posted on TikTok on Monday, the outlet further said. The woman described the proposal as the "most awkward ever". In June last year, a similar incident was reported from Canada, where a man ordered a meal from the burger chain and was surprised to find a proposal inside.

In Monday's incident, which took place in Waikiki as per the video, was posted by the woman named Cass, who goes by the username @caesthetically, said the Independent report.

The text supers on the video say that the woman was attending a party when the entire celebration was stopped so that one man could propose.

"Omg they stopped the entire NYE party for this guy to propose and the girl was NOT HAVING IT," Cass said, as per the outlet, which showed the woman dressed in white sequin dress. She appears confused with several voices in the background asking what happened.

"Is it you? It's you girl," one woman can be heard telling the woman.

She is called up to the stage by her beau and the text on video aptly says, "WAIT UNTIL THE END", as per a report in the New York Post. As the woman walks up to him, the man gets down on one knee and says, "You're the love of my life, and will you make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?"

What follows is an awkward silence, with the man saying, "It's a simple yes or no."

"Oh my gosh. Yes?" the woman is then heard saying, according to the Post. He woman then slips the engagement ring onto her finger but looks less than impressed.

The couple was later caught on camera having a tense conversation, with the woman seemingly asking her new fiance, "Why did you do that?" as per Independent.

The video has been viewed more than four million times, with several users expressing their discomfort with the proposal.

