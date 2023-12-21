Video Of Man Coming Out Of Crocodile's Jaw Alive Goes Viral. Here's The Truth

The video shows a man swallowed by a crocodile comes out of its jaw alive.

The fear of crocodiles is not uncommon, and sensational stories or videos shared on the internet can contribute to the amplification of such fears. Crocodiles are powerful predators, and their appearance, along with their reputation for being dangerous, can evoke strong reactions from people. Recently, a viral video was found online that showed a man being swallowed alive by a crocodile. However, when people took a closer look, they found out that the real story was completely different and surprising.

Watch the video here:



The viral video had everyone on edge in the virtual world, thinking they were witnessing a horrifying crocodile attack. But wait, upon closer inspection, the bloodthirsty animal turns out to be... a robot!

The video, aptly titled "Robot Crocodile," has gotten over 600,000 likes, with viewers appreciating the realistic technique of operating lifelike robots and the clever stunt. While the initial shock might have been genuine, the surprise reveal left everyone amazed by the creativity and technical prowess behind the project.

"I want to see when it's a real alligator; the plastic one is too easy," commented a user.

Another user left a sarcastic comment to mock the trend of online comments. He wrote, "Oh, of course! Now a bunch of jealous people are claiming it's just a plastic and artificial crocodile."

A third user wrote in a funny manner that "the crocodile is already dead, the jaw is already broken, and it has no mobility. It's either an act or it ate it all, and then they killed it to get it out."