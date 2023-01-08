Video Of Kerala Bus Driver Distributing Snacks To Street Children Is Winning Hearts Online

The video has fetched over 9 lakh views

A video of a Kerala bus driver distributing snacks to street children is going viral on the internet. The wholesome video will definitely put a smile on your face.

Posted by an Instagram user, favaseeeyy, the video shows a bus driver giving biscuits and snacks to two children. After receiving the snacks, the children had big smiles.

Along with the video, the caption when translated from Malayalam reads, "During the journey of life, we will meet many people. The most painful thing for all of us is the act that many people do to satisfy hunger. It can also be said that it is a great blessing that we have got. We don't know what hunger is."

Watch the video here:

The video has received a lot of love and appreciation online. So far, the video has fetched over 9 lakh views with several likes and comments. A user commented, "Is there anyone who doesn't shed a tear after watching this? Really felt good after seeing those children."

Another user wrote, "The happiness on their face at the end."

The third user wrote, "The length for the vision is small but the concept in it is huge."

The fourth user expressed, "The man who knows the value of hunger."

"A sight that filled with tears," the fifth user wrote.





