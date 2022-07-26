Video Of Construction Worker Carrying Giant Metal Beam At Massive Height Leaves Internet Stunned

The video has received more than 14,000 Upvotes.

A video of a construction worker carrying a huge metal beam while working on a skyscraper has surfaced online.

Shared on Reddit, the short clip shows the man casually carrying the giant steel beam while working from a scaffold at a jaw-dropping height. “Have to be very brave and not afraid of heights to do this job!” read the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has left internet users wheezing over the frightful task. While one person wrote, “Even if I was offered a million dollars, I don't think my legs would actually move lol and I would 100% be crying. Full panic attack,” another added, “Dude, his whole life depends on one piece of metal on his strap.”

A third said, “I'd pass out and be hanging from the rope.” “Just watching this makes me feel sick,” commented fourth.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, a construction worker in Canada was captured dangling from a crane after a work mishap. The worker's hand was entangled with a tagline, attached a load to the crane.

Several eyewitnesses filmed the incident which took place at the site that's near Toronto's financial district. CBS News later reported that the crew was able to safely lower the worker down and he wasn't seriously injured. The construction site, located downtown at the corner of Front Street West and Simcoe Street, was the same one where a crane collapsed into an adjacent building in July 2020, the outlet reported.