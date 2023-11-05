Video Of Autorickshaw Race Is Viral, Internet Says 'More Entertaining Than F1'

The final result of the race was not shown in the video.

In a viral video circulated online, auto-rickshaw drivers are seen racing at significant speed. The video shows a race between three rickshaws on a designated track.

The video going viral on Reddit is captioned "Auto GP", it is a European championship with the same moniker. However, NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

The race starts as soon as the flag waves off, one of the autos manages to take the lead around the curve and moves close to the winning. However, the final result of the race was not shown in the video.

See the video here:

The video soon caught the attention of the netizens and many of them said this competition should be a real thing. A user commented, "More interesting than the 2023 F1 season."

Another user wrote, "Would love to see this race. Where is it happening ?"

"More entertaining," the third user remarked.

"This is them every day. It would be more fun if they did the same stunts they do on the road here," the fourth user wrote.

"They are following road/competition's rules here, they aren't true auto wallas, they have to be disqualified... lol," the fifth user joked.

Earlier, a reverse auto rickshaw driving competition was organised in the Sangli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday. The event was held in Haripur village on the occasion of Sangameshwar Yatra, reported news agency ANI.

In a video tweeted by ANI, auto-rickshaw drivers are seen racing in reverse at significant speed while looking back over their shoulders. A crowd gathered to witness the race and cheer for the participants. A person can also be heard describing the race through live commentary.