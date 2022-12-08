Video Of An Elephant Getting An X-Ray In The Most Patient Way Leaves Internet Surprised

The video shows an elephant getting an X-ray in a hospital

Elephants are called gentle giants for a reason. These adorable jumbos are also exceptionally intelligent animals, capable of experiencing and understanding a wide range of emotions. The internet is full of several videos which capture the essence of their intelligence perfectly. Now, a similar video has surfaced showing an elephant getting an X-ray in a hospital. Now, one would think that getting such a large animal to undergo an X-ray procedure would be a herculean task, but surprisingly, it was quite the opposite.

The video was shared on Twitter by Kaveri, with a caption that reads, "I am sure you have never seen such a cooperative patient coming in for an X-Ray."

Watch the video here:

The video opens to show an elephant quietly entering the lab with an attendant. As the lab technician gets the machine ready, the jumbo patiently waits there, without making any fuss. It obediently follows his attendant's instructions and goes on to lie down on the floor to get the X-ray.

The jumbo lies there as instructed and fully cooperates with lab technicians. It's as if the elephant understood what was happening around it, and responded with utmost calmness and patience.

The video has left the internet pleasantly surprised, with many commenting that not even human patients are this cooperative. Others were delighted to see the elephant's gentle behaviour. One user said, '' Such gentle , intelligent giants ! I hope we can all be worthy of their trust & affection.'' Another commented, '' Omg..none of my patients are so cooperative.'' A third wrote, '' Beautiful. What lovely creatures. How can we even think of harming them? We humans are an evil species when we harm animals.''

A fourth said, ''Such gentle , intelligent giants ! I hope we can all be worthy of their trust & affection.'' ''Incredible. She is so cooperative,'' wrote aother.

