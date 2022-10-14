Video: Man Works As Part-Time Cab Driver To Help Father, His Story Inspires Internet

Several internet users called the man's story "inspirational".

A heartwarming story of an e-commerce professional who has been working as a cab driver at night to help his father is gaining traction on social media. A video, which captured the moving story, was shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan, with the caption, "He got me emotional".

Mr Sharan shared the clip on Wednesday and since it has garnered more than 177,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes. The video captured the emotional story of a man who works in an e-commerce company during the day and drives a cab at night in order to help his 65-year-old father.

Watch the video below:

In the two-minute-long clip, the man revealed that he is not a professional cab driver but has been driving taxis for years to help his father. "I am a post-graduate in Marketing and International Business from IP University. For the last seven years, I have been working with an e-commerce company. When I turned 18, I started helping my father on weekends, after my studies and even after office as he is 65," the man told Mr Sharan.

He further also shared that he was good at Cricket and has even played for the Delhi Under-19 team. "I have seen him struggle. Whatever we have now, be it our education or something else, it is all because of him. So, whenever I get time, after my office hours or on my off days, I help him as much as I can. And irrespective of whatever heights I will attain in my life, I will continue helping my father. I am blessed that he has done so much for us and I will help him as much as possible," the man said.

At the end of the clip, Mr Sharan said that he loved hearing his story and want the youth to learn from him and at least help their parents.

Meanwhile, in the comment section, several internet users called the man's story "inspirational". While one user wrote, "Inspiring story.. For a father nothing can be bigger than this," another simply commented, "Heart-touching".

"Wow... Wonderful to hear, values are still important," added third. "There is always a light at the end of the tunnel," wrote fourth.