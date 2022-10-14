Indian Spiderman? Man Uses Unique Technique To Get To His Seat In Viral Video

Image shows the man clinging to a handrest in the train's compartment.

Travelling in an overcrowded train is one of the most painful experiences. Trying to squeeze yourself into a train when there is little or no space to move is a task. Many times, local commuters don't even get a seat and have to ride standing all the way. Sometimes, when commuters don't get a seat, they make themselves comfortable by just lying down on the floor. However, Indians are well-known for their unique problem-solving methods.

A video which is going viral shows a young man using a hilarious technique on a crowded train. The congested compartment was packed with men and women lying on the floor, and the man needed to get to his seat.

The man can be seen moving across the compartment by swinging with the help of the handrest and doing it quite efficiently. He is shown travelling further by leaping from one pole to the next, keeping his feet hanging in the air the entire time, until he reaches his seat.

The video has been shared by a user named Gaurang Bhardwa on Twitter on Thursday. While sharing the post, Mr Bhardwa wrote, "Spiderman in India."

The viral clip has garnered over 39,000 views and more than 2,500 likes since being shared. Viewers have been amaze by the technique of this man and have posted amusing remarks in the post's comment area.

One user wrote, "Just a general category guy trying to find his seat."

Giving a perfect sentence for the scenario, a second user wrote, "Spiderman - Rail-Way home."

"Funny but sad... when if ever will these situations in train will change. How will the country improve?" commented a third user.