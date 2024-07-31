Video: Man Slaps Fellow Passenger With Slipper Inside Delhi Metro, Internet Reacts

The exact cause of the fight remains unclear.

The Delhi Metro has become a lifeline of the city in 20 years and is regarded as one of the most convenient means of transportation. However, these days, the Delhi Metro has been in the news for bizarre reasons which have mostly to do with unruly and unusual passenger behaviour. Several videos of random fights, public displays of affection, dance reels, and bizarre dressing have surfaced online, leaving people speechless. Now, another video has come to light from the Delhi Metro, which shows two people engaged in a fight inside the train.

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named 'Ghar Ke Kalesh', shows two Delhi Metro passengers in the middle of an argument. Seconds later, one of the men hits another in the face with his slipper. The other person then reacts and hits back twice. At the end of the clip, a person intervenes and tries to stop the fight.

The exact cause of the fight remains unclear. However, on X, the video has gone viral. It has accumulated nearly 2 million views and several comments.

"Delhi metro is full of entertainment nowadays, You can see action scenes, romantic, love making, Gossips and songs also," wrote one user.

"It looks like he is drunk. How can someone take out slippers and beat another person inside the metro? Hopefully, Delhi Police will take strict action and henceforth such people will not be allowed to enter the metro," commented another.

"Delhi metro has the most calm passengers as compared to any metro in the world. Free entertainment and broadcast reality shows every day. No one can beat the Delhi metro; only passengers get beaten," wrote a third user.

"The guy dressed in black pant showed humanity by stopping one of the guys, while the rest were laughing and having fun," posted another.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a video of people fighting in Delhi Metro has surfaced online. Earlier this month, a video showing two to three people engaged in a fight after an argument at the token counter went viral. The chaotic scene involved slapping, shoving and punching while standing in the queue to get tokens. Another person, who was standing in a different line, tried to diffuse the situation, however, one of the men dragged him into the fight and slapped him from behind.