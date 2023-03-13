Video: Man Misuses Car's Advanced Feature, Leaves Steering Wheel To Make Reel

The location of this undated video is not known.

Reels or short videos on platforms like Instagram and Facebook have become the most popular content on social media. People often go to great lengths, and sometimes even forgo rules, to get the most outlandish shots for likes and engagement online. Now, one such video showing a man leaving the car's steering wheel to make a video with his wife is going viral on social media.

In the clip, the man is seen misusing the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) - a technology primarily used in reducing car accidents - installed in his Mahindra XUV 700. He is seen making a reel and playfighting with his wife while driving on a highway.

The undated video was shared on Twitter by user @Xroaders_001. "Just randomly happened to come across a reel !! Trust,me you would not see such a bizarre & moronic stuff related to Automobile stuff !!Unreal just for reel @anandmahindra @MahindraXUV700 it's a travesty that we have to share roads with people like these..This is just insane !!" the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

In the video, the driver appears to be relaxing by placing his feet over the headrest of the passenger's seat. He is seen leaving his car unattended and dangerously misusing the ADAS technology installed in the Mahindra XUV 700.

For the unversed, the role of ADAS is to prevent deaths and injuries by reducing the number of car accidents and the serious impact of those that cannot be avoided. It is a collection of electronic technologies developed to aid in driving and parking via a secure human-machine interface.

But on Twitter, users were quick to react to the now-viral clip. Many users pointed out that the couple was abusing the car's advanced features, while others got furious over the irresponsible behaviour and urged authorities to take strict action.

"Reckless and irresponsible. That's what I could think of when I saw this. RTO pls take notice," wrote one user. "The driver should be arrested for this type of driving," said another.

A third commented, "This guy is not only putting himself at risk but also the others driving on the same road. Hefty fines including suspension of licence for such stunt is required," while a fourth added, "This should not be done, it is a very risky game. ADAS doesn't meant for this."

The video was shared on Twitter on Saturday and since it has accumulated more than 1 million views and over 350 retweets.

