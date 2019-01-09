Video: Man Caught On Camera Licking Doorbell For Three Hours

The bizarre footage has garnered thousands of views on social media

Offbeat | | Updated: January 09, 2019 15:34 IST
Footage of the doorbell licker has gone viral on social media.


Police in California are searching for a man who spent three hours licking a doorbell while a family slept inside. Roberto Daniel Arroyo was captured on camera licking the doorbell of the Dungans' home in Salinas, California, on Saturday morning, reports Sky News.

The homeowner, Sylvia Dungan, told KION that she was not at home at the time of the incident, but that her children were. They checked the security camera footage after receiving notifications about activity by the front door - and were shocked to see Roberto Arroyo licking the doorbell while staring into the camera.

"I go, 5 am in the morning? My son doesn't get home till 6:00 a.m. well then who the heck is that?" Sylvia said to KION.

The bizarre footage has garnered thousands of views on social media. Take a look at it below:

The Dungans alerted Salinas Police about the incident, who quickly identified the man as Roberto Daniel Arroyo. Police added that Roberto appeared to "relieve himself" in the Dungans' garden after licking the doorbell for about three hours.

Cops are now searching for the 33-year-old doorbell licker. He could face two charges for petty theft and prowling.

 

