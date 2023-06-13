Video: Lioness Carries Newly Born Lion Cub In Mouth Through Traffic

This rare sight created a roadblock.

The sight of a lioness holding her pup in her mouth and crossing a road is quite rare.However, several travellers in South Africa's Kruger National Park were extremely fortunate to see this and capture it on camera.

On the internet, the video of this unusual encounter is becoming very popular. As she looks for a new den site, the mother lioness can be seen in the video carrying her pup across the road and creating a significant traffic jam.

Watch the video here:

The video was shot by nature enthusiast Safraaz Suliman and shared with LatestSightings.com.

"Every Kruger lover has that one road that is their favourite; sometimes it's because of a special sighting they've had, and sometimes it's because of the scenery that road has to offer. For me, the S65 Doispane Road is one of my all-time favourites in the park. Sightings of lions, leopards, and wild dogs keep bringing me back to it."

"This particular day I decided to go in search of the resident pride of lions that centre their territory around the S65 dirt road. After having driven almost half way down, I came across a roadblock of safari vehicles clearly looking at something."

"As I got closer to the roadblock, a lioness emerged from the right-hand side, and she was not alone. She had the tiniest, cutest cub I've seen in my life. The little cub was a few days old and clearly too small to fend for itself. The lioness had the cub tightly secured in her jaws."