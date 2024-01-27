Video: Lionel Messi Signs Fan's Argentina Jersey In Traffic, Internet Calls Him 'GOAT'

The video has amassed millions of views and likes.

A video of star footballer Lionel Messi is going viral on social media in which he can be seen signing a fan's jersey in the middle of traffic. In the clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), one lucky fan is seen tossing his Argentina jersey through Messi's passenger side window after pulling up next to the Inter Miami star while driving. The footballer is then seen signing the jersey with a marker pen, leaning over and handing it back to the fan through the same car window. The two also shook hands and the fan thanked Messi before both driving off their separate ways.

"The legend with fans," user Messi World (@M10GOAT) wrote while sharing the clip on the microblogging website on Thursday. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 150,000 views and over 2,000 likes. It has even surfaced on other social media platforms where it amassed millions of views and likes.

Watch the video below:

In the comments section, users were quick to praise Messi. "I don't even watch soccer, but Messi is now my GOAT for this," wrote one user. "Wow, that's dedication to the fans! Messi never misses an opportunity to make someone's day," commented another.

"In a world filled with chaos and gridlock, witnessing an icon like Messi signing a fans jersey in the midst of traffic is a heartwarming reminder of the power of human connection. It signifies that no matter how busy we may be, we should always find time to show kindness and appreciation to those who support us. Kudos to Messi for not only displaying his exceptional football skills but also his humility and compassion. Truly a role model worth emulating. #HumanityInTraffic," expressed a third user.

"To be who and what he is, he seems like the most normal guy. (I know next to nothing about the game except the fact that it's obvious he's a badass)," added a fourth.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Messi appeared in six games for Inter Miami last season, posting one goal and two assists. He is an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. He helped lead Argentina to triumph in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup. The 36-year-old superstar finished the tournament with seven goals and three assists.