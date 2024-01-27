Four-Day 'Family-Friendly' Ski Trip To North Korea Sells Out: Report

The tour, available only to Russians, will depart Vladivostok on February 9.

A four-day "family-friendly" ski trip to a luxury resort in North Korea is sold out. According to CNN, a Russian travel agency is advertising what appears to be the first tour of the isolated country which closed its border due to COVID-19. North Korea imposed strict anti-epidemic measures and locked down its already tightly controlled border when the pandemic began spreading across the globe in early 2020. However, now, a group of Russian tourists are expected to visit the hermit kingdom in early February, as per an advertisement by Vostok Intur, the travel agency based in Russia.

According to the official website of the travel company, for $750, the four-day trip to the Masikryong Ski Resort includes time in the capital Pyongyang, and visits to local monuments, museums and temples. The cost also includes accommodation, entry tickets for planned excursions and transport, including a direct flight from Vladivostok. But it does not include ski passes or meals beyond breakfast at the hotel, the itinerary read. The tour, available only to Russians, will depart Vladivostok on February 9.

"Immerse yourself in the exciting world of the Masikryong ski resort in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) directly from Vladivostok! We offer you a unique opportunity to go on an unforgettable trip, allowing you to combine active recreation on the slopes with beautiful scenery and learn more about the amazing culture of the DPRK," the website read.

Officials hope that this tour will boost tourism. According to The Sun. Natalia Zinina, of Vladivostok travel firm Vostok Intur, said, "Our goal is to demonstrate the magnificent area of Wonsan to the public, travel agents and journalists".

The outlet also reported that around 100 people have already applied to join the tour. The four-day trip to the isolated country has, therefore, been sold out.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, Simon Cockerell, general manager of Koryo Tours, said the trip would be the first into North Korea since its borders closed in January 2020. He said it was a "positive sign" but cautioned against assuming it meant a broader revival of North Korea's small pre-pandemic tourist trade. "I would be cautious in assuming it will lead to a general opening to all tourists," Mr Cockerell said.