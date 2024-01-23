Japan's Princess Aiko, 22, To Start Working At Red Cross After Graduation

The 22-year-old Princess is the only child of Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. (File)

Princess Aiko, 22, is set to start working at the Japanese Red Cross Society in April after completing her graduation from Tokyo's Gakushuin University.

She is currently in her last year of studies at the university and is majoring in Japanese language and literature.

The 22-year-old Princess is the only child of Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Princess Aiko has said that she has "always had an interest" in the Red Cross, in a statement.

She is not eligible to ascend to the Chrysanthemum Throne, as the Japanese Law only allows men to inherit the throne.

The hereditary monarchy in Japan is recognized as the oldest in the world.

Her new employer says they want "to thoroughly make preparations so that the princess can work at ease".

According to the Japanese Red Cross's official website, the organisation engages in "disaster/crisis management including natural (e.g. earthquakes, floods, typhoons, volcano eruption), human-generated disasters (i.e. conflicts and displacement) and epidemics by providing funds, in-kind assistance, trained delegates, and Emergency Response Units".

Japan's previous empresses have served as honorary presidents in the organisation, making it have close ties with the imperial family.

While details of Princess Aiko's role in the organisation are still unclear, she will be continuing official duties with the imperial family, according to BBC.