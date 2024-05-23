Video: King's Guard Horse In UK Bites Tourist After She Touches It For Photo

The 10-second clip has amassed a million views on X.

The King's guards are renowned for their meticulous routine and stringent discipline and have the strict and vital duty of protecting various locations throughout the United Kingdom. They are also stationed outside Buckingham Palace and St James's Palace and attract a lot of tourist attention. Visitors come from all over the world to take pictures, however, sometimes they overstep their bounds and act in a way that enrages the King's Guard. Even then, a lot of individuals still place their hands over the guards or their horses as they pose for pictures. Recently, a video of a King's Guard horse biting a tourist after she touched it for a photo has been making rounds online.

In the now-viral clip, a woman is seen putting her hand on the horse's neck while smiling and posing for a picture outside the Horse Guards Parade in Westminster, London. In just a few seconds, the horse gets agitated and bites the woman. Shocked by the incident, she stumbles backwards and almost falls over as a man comes to help her.

Notably, the Household Cavalry soldier remained silent and still during the event, as per the protocol. The unidentified woman touched the horse despite a notice nearby cautioning visitors not to do so and stating, "Beware! Horses may bite or kick."

Since being shared, the 10-second clip has amassed a million views on X (formerly Twitter).

"Don't touch, how hard is it, admire take some pics respectfully, move on," said a user.

"There is litteraly a sign, not even 1 meter away, saying "the horse can bite if touched," commented another person.

A third added, "She learned the hard way."

A person wrote, "Good horse! I wouldn't want some stranger coming up and laying hands on me without my consent either."

"Don't interfere with personnel or animals whilst they are on duty!! FTR, I'm in hysterics!!" remarked a user.

"She deserved it," commented a sixth user.