Video: Harsh Goenka Shares Tips About Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Struggling to maintain a work-life balance while managing your busy schedule? Worry not, as business tycoon Harsh Goenka might have some motivational and helpful tips for you. The Rama Prasad Group Chairman shared a video about "what high performance managers do" to maintain a "work life balance".

In the 27-second video, actor Anthony Hopkins can be seen talking about how high performance people work. “High performance people fly like eagles, Eagles fly alone. Zuckerberg has no mates, Elon Musk has no mates, Steve Jobs had no mates, and Bill Gates has no mates. And I can go on and on and on, they don't hang, they don't chill, they don't go to Super Bowl, they don't go to the World cup, they don't go to Wimbledon. All they do is work,” he said in the video.

The post has amassed more than 50,000 views with 1488 likes and several comments. Mr Goenka who is known to share interesting tweets, was asked by Twitter users, if he thinks likewise, to which he responded, “If you want to be Elon Musk, this applies.”

Another user wrote, “There is a life beyond high performance and success.. To each its own.”

Disagreeing with Mr Goenka's post, a user commented, “That's terrible, Yuck. I'd hate a life without friends, hobbies or self love, It's not a life well lived. Working to build empires and money is never going to be enough ever anyways, if you can't enjoy a part of it too.”

