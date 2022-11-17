Video: Groom Arrives In A Coffin, Wedding Stunt Leaves Internet Fuming

The wedding believed to have taken place in the United States.

A man has caused an uproar on social media for arriving at his wedding in a coffin. The bizarre stunt showed a real coffin being carried down the aisle by the groom's best friends with him inside it. A video of the macabre stunt was captured by one of the attendees who posted it on TikTok, where it amassed millions of views. From there, the clips surfaced on other social media platforms and users have slammed the groom for his "disrespectful" behaviour.

The wedding believed to have taken place in the United States, according to New York Post. The now-viral video shows the unnamed groom carted up the aisle at his outdoor ceremony in a black casket, with two bridesmaid leading the eerie procession.

Watch the video:

The video of the event going viral doesn't show the reactions of the bride or the groom, but has struck an unhappy chord with social media users.

The text super on the video originally posted on TikTok says, "Is this a funeral? No this is how my friend decided to walk down the aisle."

"Madness," commented one user. "It's really a free world," said another.

Guests at the wedding were confused by the coffin at the wedding, believing there could be a corpse concealed inside, according to New York Post. But they were stunned when the groom popped open the lid and climbed out of it.

People try innovative concepts at their wedding, and even the pre-wedding functions to make their event stand out.

In May this year, one such wedding video caught the attention of social media users for its 'never-seen-before' factor. It showed the bride and groom walking together hand-in-hand after setting themselves on fire, literally.

The lovebirds, Gabe Jessop and Ambyr Mishelle, were stunt doubles who work on television and film sets. Their clip of nuptial pyrotechnics was viewed more than 15 million times.

Featured Video Of The Day "He Confessed In Front Of Me": Father Of Woman Killed By Live-In Partner