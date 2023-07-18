Video: Giant Sea Lion Nearly Crushes Aquarium Worker In Spain

The video was shot by Florida-based influencer Micah Diaz

A shocking video that is going viral from Spain shows an aquarium employee being crushed by a giant sea lion. The video was shot by Florida-based influencer Micah Diaz, 20, who was visiting Marineland, an aquarium in Mallorca, Spain.

The video shows a sea lion escaping its enclosure and dropping onto an employee with its full weight. The clip shows the 750-pound sea lion wiggling its way out of the water pool. A female employee tried to gently push the animal back in the water but it was too late, as the sea lion had already made it over the enclosed pool. And seconds later, the giant animal dropped on top of her and they both hit the ground.

The influencer told Media Drum World about the incident, "I am a surfer and very comfortable around marine animals and have been to many aquariums."

"I have never seen an accident like this," Diaz added.

The employee stood up after the accident and went to check on the sea lion. She is seen petting the giant.

Marineworld is a marine amusement park that offers many experiences with sea animals.

The video is going viral across social media platforms. Commenting on it, a user wrote, "He wants to hug her."

Another user joked, "That seal just wanted to be "kissed by a rose"

The third user asked, "What was she thinking...geez."