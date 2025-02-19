Video: Forest Officer Captures Rare Flying Squirrel Gliding Through Trees

A rare video of a flying squirrel gliding gracefully between the trees has captivated social media users. The short clip, shared on X by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Shivakumar Gangal, opens to show a dimly lit tree with bare branches, hardly revealing any movement. Seconds later, it shows the flying squirrel leaping from the tree, soaring through the air with grace and ease, before landing on another tree. In this post, Mr Gangal shared his amazement at the creature's remarkable abilities.

"If you had told me that this animal exists, two years ago when I got selected in the Indian Forest Service, I would have laughed. Here it is, one of nature's marvels-the Flying Squirrel. The take-off, the glide, the landing, every bit of it is a spectacle to witness," he wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 31,000 views and several likes. The post captivated wildlife lovers as it showcases the hidden wonders of nature and the incredible adaptations of flying squirrels.

"Saw them 10 years back when staying in the forests in Karnataka," commented one user. "Thank you for sharing sir. It's so good to see such rare species in the habitat rather than on books. It is truly natures marvel!!!" wrote another.

"I have seen and touched one of these over 3 decades ago in Arunachal. The are beautiful nocturnal creatures. They clean the surrounding with their bushy tail," expressed one user.

"That is so well captured. Not something you see everyday. Super," wrote another.

However, some users also questioned the need to capture the creature on camera. "As a wild life lover, my request to you is not to disturb the animals for videography. Please don't throw light on them to make videos. You can see that the squirrel got startled because of the spotlight and "flew". Avoid this please," wrote one user.

"but why are you disturbing it to make video, let them live peacefully," expressed another.

"I agree and appreciate your concern. But unlike regular tourists, I am a member of the forest service tasked with protection and conservation. How will we protect anything without seeing and documenting. That's why video was taken with very minimal intrusiveness," Mr Gangal wrote in response.