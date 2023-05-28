Video: Disneyland Tourists Take Shelter After 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake In Tokyo

There have been no reports of significant damage due to the earthquake.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck eastern Japan on May 26, according to Japan's NHK. The tremors rattled buildings in Tokyo and also affected the surrounding prefectures. Amid this, a video of tourists at Disneyland in the country taking cover is making rounds on the internet.

The video was shared by Jeffrey J Hall on Twitter. The beginning of the video shows the feet of some people walking around the park. In a few seconds, an earthquake warning is heard on the speaker. Guests at Disneyland Tokyo are then forced to crouch near the theme park's sidewalks and huddle in the gift shop.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 1.9 lakh views on the microblogging website. "'Attention! Prepare for a strong earthquake!' - A video from a few minutes ago shows Tokyo Disneyland's earthquake warning system in action," reads the caption of the 42-second video.

"Attention! Prepare for a strong earthquake!" - A video from a few minutes ago shows Tokyo Disneyland's earthquake warning system in action. pic.twitter.com/CzNoplZWUB — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) May 26, 2023

"It was a longer shake than the one we had a week or so ago, and lot stronger," said a user.

"Well there's a new fear unlocked," added a second person.

A third user shared, "It was alarming when we didn't understand what was going on and what the people were saying while walking and finally felt it was an actual earthquake moments after."

"I was on the train and didn't even notice," said a user.

Another user remarked, "An ever lasting earthquake!"

As per a report in Independent, there have been no reports of significant damage or casualties although the earthquake's epicentre was off the coast of Chiba and it also affected the Ibaraki prefecture. No tsunami alert was issued.

It is to be noted that Japan, one of the most seismically active nations, experiences earthquakes frequently. One-fifth of all global earthquakes with a magnitude of six or higher occur in the country.