Video: Devoted Dog Follows Owner To Hospital, Refusing To Be Separated

Many users are praising the touching bond between the pet and its owner.

The strong bond between man and dog is one of the oldest relationships in the animal kingdom. It's one based on mutual companionship, loyalty, and love. Dogs are very sensitive to human emotions; they can readily sense our moods and respond accordingly. Scientists believe that dogs had to evolve with humans in order to develop and strive for the traits that will best adapt them to human lifestyles.

Recently, a touching video that just went viral shows a dog's unwavering loyalty to its sick owner. The dog was seen chasing his owner, who was being taken to the hospital, in an ambulance in the footage. The ambulance crew saw the dog's determination and let it go inside to reunite with its owner. Over 8 million people have watched the video, which was taken by a passing motorbike rider and shows the amazing relationship between the owner and its pet dog.

Watch the video here:

A dog was running after the ambulance that was carrying their owner. When the EMS realized it, he was let in. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tn2pniK6GW — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 12, 2024

Many people have expressed their admiration for the owner-dog relationship and the ambulance driver's considerate decision in the video, which has gone viral on nearly all social media platforms.

"Had a call this week where we spent more time catching and returning the dog than getting the patient in the ambulance. Patient wouldn't leave till their dog was safe. I'd do the same, so I was happy to chase down and lure the little guy with treats," commented a user.

"My precious sister passed away at home, and when they put her in the ambulance to take her away, her German Shepherd ran and ran after the ambulance. It was heartbreaking," recalled another user.

"That's a heartwarming story! It must have been comforting for both the dog and the owner to be reunited, even in such a stressful situation. It's great to see acts of kindness and compassion in moments like these," commented a third user.