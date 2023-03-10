Video: Chennai-Based Food Startup Launches India's 1st Unmanned Takeaway

BKV's biryanis are priced between Rs 220 and Rs 449.

In a first of its kind in India, a Chennai-based startup has built a unique unmanned takeaway ordering experience centre in Kolathur. The company, Bai Veetu Kalyanam or The BVK Biryani, serves authentic premium wedding-style biryani prepared using coal and firewood. Its pop shop in Chennai is equipped with 32-inch screens where customers can browse their menu, place orders and make payments by scanning QR codes or using cards, all in just a jiffy.

A video gaining traction on social media showed a customer placing their order at the takeaway service. It showed a man browsing through the digital menu, placing his order and making the payment. Once his order was ready, he was seen taping the "open door" option on the touch screen and collecting the food box.

There was no waiting at the takeaway station and there was no one to talk to and explain the order. "I got my order within four minutes," the food blogger said on Instagram.

According to ANI, BKV Biryani started in 2020. "We use meats, vegetables and classic Basmati rice to bring the taste of biryani the way it was meant to be made," the startup says on its website.

Their menu comprises an array of other dishes too, including the mutton paya, idiyappam and parotta and halwa. BKV's biryanis are priced between Rs 220 and Rs 449.

The company now promises to offer 60-minute delivery across Chennai. According to its founder and CEO Faheem S, the startup also plans to launch 12 such centres across Chennai and later scale up its operation pan India.

Meanwhile, other startups are also experimenting with automated food service. Last year, a Bengaluru-based startup Freshup Robotics unveiled an automated idli-making machine. They touted their foodbot as the first fully automated cooking and vending service. They also announced their plans to set up other ATMs as well including Dosabots, ricebots and juicebots.

