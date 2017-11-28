On Camera, Cement Truck Plunged Into Massive Hole. How Driver Escaped

In a shocking moment caught on camera, a cement truck plunged into a massive pit at a construction site with the driver still inside. But he miraculously made it out alive despite the terrifying fall.
Video shows the driver reversing the truck but in a tragic turn of events, the truck loses control as the driver tries to straighten the vehicle. Within seconds, it topples into the hole. As the truck slips into the crater, the driver's door opens but it is too late as he fails to jump out in time. Astonished construction workers run around helplessly as the truck vanishes into the hole.
But miraculously, the driver survived the 67-metre fall and suffered only a broken leg, reported Daily Mirror, The incident is believed to have happened in south China's Foshan City and authorities are investigating the incident. No other injuries were reported in the incident that happened on November 20.
Watch the shocking footage:
