Video: Canadian Vloggers Narrowly Escape Charging Elephant In India

A hair-raising video has gone viral, showing a biker narrowly escaping a charging elephant in a forest area in Uttar Pradesh. The clip was shared on Instagram by Canadian travel content creator Nolan Saumure. It opens to show Saumure riding his scooter along a forest road and passing a massive elephant in the middle of the path. As he slows down, he pans his camera towards the tusker and playfully says, "Why are you chilling on the road, sir?"

However, the situation quickly escalates when another scooter rider appears in the frame. Initially, the rider halts a few meters away from the elephant. But the tusker, perhaps sensing unease, charges toward the rider, prompting the man to turn his scooter and escape. "You don't have to stop," Saumure calls out in the background, suggesting that the abrupt pause may have startled the elephant. "No one gave me this instructions," says the shaken rider.

"I almost got my friend ended by an elephant," Saumure wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

The exact location of the video is not known. However, the number plate on the vehicle suggests it may have been filmed in Uttar Pradesh.

Since being shared, the video has sparked thousands of reactions.

"Don't stop, don't panic, don't yell or shout in front of these animals. Just sneak and leave while you can. It's not a zoo. It's their territory," commented one user.

"Your friend's lucky to be alive dude. Elephants are very dangerous," said another.

"This could be because the elephant felt instigated by the first rider. Elephants are gentle, but powerful. Show them the respect they deserve. That is for your own safety," wrote a third user.

"Caucasian people are so chill and adventurous that's the reason they discovered 90% of the world by exploring and taking risks," commented another.