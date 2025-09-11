Video: Canadian Man's Viral Video Highlights Bengaluru's Footpath Hazards

Canadian national Caleb Friesen has once again brought attention to Bengaluru's pedestrian infrastructure through his latest video documenting a 2.4 km walk from the Majestic bus stand to a nearby Starbucks. In the video, Friesen encounters numerous obstacles, including open drains, barbed wire, and what he describes as pavement pudding, underscoring the challenges pedestrians face in the city.

Friesen's unique approach, blending dry humour with serious civic commentary, has resonated with Bengaluru residents.

part 2 of this series in case you missed ithttps://t.co/UsLamTytLX — Caleb (@caleb_friesen2) September 11, 2025

Friesen emphasises that his intent is not to criticise India but to highlight areas needing improvement. 'I don't just want to criticise India; I care deeply about this country,' he stated, reflecting his commitment to fostering positive change through constructive feedback.

This isn't Caleb Friesen's first video; he's shared several before, each highlighting different issues. This year in May he had ignited an online debate with his "Polite India Challenge" video, urging Indians to adopt basic politeness in their daily interactions.

In his video, Mr Friesen emphasised that being polite isn't a difficult task and can be achieved through simple actions. He proposed a simple challenge, outlining five easy actions to improve daily interactions, which can be completed in just one day.

He invited those who take on the challenge to report back to him with their experiences.

"In India, courtesy is often in short supply (especially amongst strangers). Lmk if you want to join the polite club," the video was captioned on X.

His previous videos have sparked discussions about the Bengaluru's infrastructure, leading to swift actions from local authorities. Notably, a video he shared in August 2025 prompted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to repair a neglected walkway between Domlur and Indiranagar within a week, a path that had been in disrepair for nearly two decades.