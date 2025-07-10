"Built In April, Damaged In July": Bengaluru Footpath's Rapid Deterioration Sparks Outrage

A Bengaluru resident's post has gone viral, showcasing the rapid deterioration of a footpath near Whitefield Main Road. The post includes a set of four images documenting the footpath's transformation from newly built to dangerously unusable in just a few weeks. The footpath's condition rapidly deteriorated from a smooth path in April to a dug-up mess by late June. A hasty repair job the next day failed to fix the issue, and by July 6, it had become hazardous, with uneven and misaligned tiles that made walking dangerous. The photos highlight the impact of poor planning and coordination, sparking widespread frustration over the city's infrastructure.

"Thanks to #BBMP and the concerned teams involved in this mine digging activity! Footpath near Fabindia, Whitefield Main Road," the user wrote on X, along with the images.

See the post here:

1) Mar/Apr - Build

2) 24/6/25 - Dig 🪏

3) 25/6/25 - Restore

4) 06/07/25 - Final version - You Get adjusted with this.



•Thanks to #BBMP and concerned teams involved in this mine digging activity!



📍Footpath near Fabindia, Whitefield Main road. pic.twitter.com/aeHrljmfLm — Bangalore Metro Updates (@WF_Watcher) July 7, 2025

Many have criticised the authorities for a lack of inter-departmental coordination, wasteful spending, and disregard for public safety, with residents sharing similar experiences of newly constructed infrastructure being dug up and rebuilt poorly.

One user wrote, "It's the same story everywhere in Bangalore. They construct the roads only to dig them up the next day. The place is full of corruption and mismanagement. I feel the two-tier cities are better than this so-called metropolitan."

Another commented, "This is pan India, all metro cities have similar repairs. We are all suffering the same thing." A third said, "This is the case everywhere, and the funny thing is that they always have to dig where the road is newly built."

A fourth added, "Someone must pay for these damages. This is what happens when incompetent people run the show."