Video: Army Jawan Smacks Traffic Violator On Busy Bengaluru Road, Internet Calls It 'Satisfying'

The incident was caught on a car's dashcam.

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic and hours-long traffic jams. Rapid urbanisation, poor planning, and limited public transport options are just some reasons why people find the city's roads choked daily during peak rush hours. In the face of this, a video showing an army jawan disciplining a traffic violator with what appears to be a stick is going viral on social media. The incident was caught on a car's dashcam and shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Madhur (@ThePacardGuy).

The video, described by many as "satisfying", shows a moving car suddenly stopping to avoid a two-wheeler approaching from the wrong side. An altercation ensues as the scooter rider insists the car move aside. The situation then escalates when an armed forces truck on the opposite lane stops nearby and a jawan intervenes.

Watch the video below:

Satisfying videos road rage version pic.twitter.com/LSETqhvU0K — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) August 25, 2024

In the clip, the army jawan smacks the motorist on the head for breaking traffic rules and appears to tell him off. But when the violator did not immediately move back, the jawan retrieves a stick or baton from the truck to discipline him. This commotion then catches the attention of a nearby traffic police, and the motorist eventually moves to the correct lane.

The video was shared on X just a day back. Since then, it has amassed more than 499,000 views and over 11,000 likes. Many users reacted to the clip in the comments section.

Also read | Anand Mahindra Shares "Mantras" For Success Inspired By Dahi Handi Festivities. See Post

"I would gladly pay more taxes to have army trucks patrol Bangalore roads every day," wrote one user. "Those coming from the wrong side should be slapped and spanked before being fined and having their vehicle impounded," commented another.

"These guys only tend to follow rules if there is someone to implement them with a stick," expressed a third user. "Sadly, our beloved Indian army has to intervene to control these pests internally rather than focusing just on the enemies across the border. Wish we could have better enforcement of rules of land by the state police itself and punish offenders more aggressively," said a fourth user.

"I am all for giving traffic police, including the home guards who help at traffic lights, the right to use the lathi on offenders. Make it a public offence that deserves punishment on the spot. This nuisance and risk needs to be mitigated," commented another.