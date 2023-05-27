Video: American Shocked At Overpriced Samosa At US Restaurant

Drew Hick's funny reaction entertained the users.

The components in some of the most well-known Indian cuisines are typically grown and found in South Asia, which explains why the cost of Indian food is far higher outside of India than it is inside.

Nevertheless, whenever individuals who are accustomed to Indian meals and snacks travel outside of India, they are astounded by the exorbitant prices of Indian food.



Drew Hicks, a social media influencer who describes himself as an American Hindi YouTuber, recently produced a video clip in which he expressed his utter disbelief at the price of Indian food.

Mr. Hicks, who adored samosas during his time in India, was shocked by the high cost of a samosa at a US restaurant.

Watch the video here:

Two samosas were listed on the menu in the video for the price of $7.49, which was the equivalent of Rs. 620.

In the video, he stated, "In India, two samosas will cost Rs 20. However, here, two samosas cost Rs. 500. An angry Hick declares, "Come, let's go back to Bihar, brother," after finding the price to be exorbitant.