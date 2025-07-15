"Misleading": Health Ministry On Warning Labels For <i>Samosas, Jalebis</i>

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday termed reports claiming it has directed vendors to put warning labels on food items such as samosas, jalebis and laddos as "misleading, incorrect, and baseless".

It clarified that its advisory on health messaging about hidden fats and excess sugar in various food items is not a directive for vendors to put warning labels on their products, and underlined that it does not target India's rich street food culture.

The general advisory is a behavioural nudge to make people aware of hidden fats and excess sugar in all food products, and not specifically to any particular food product, the ministry said in a statement.

The advisory mentions other messages promoting healthy food such as fruits, vegetables and low-fat options and making suggestions for people to opt for physical activity, such as the use of stairs and short exercises.

The ministry had separately issued an advisory, which is an initiative towards making healthier choices at workplaces. It advises displaying boards in workplaces to raise awareness on the harmful consumption of hidden fats and excess sugar in various food items.

These boards are meant to serve as daily reminders on fighting obesity, the burden of which is sharply rising in the country, the statement said.

"The health ministry advisory does not direct warning labels on food products sold by vendors, and has not been selective towards Indian snacks. It does not target India's rich street food culture," it clarified.

The initiative is part of the ministry's flagship initiatives under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases.

Excessive consumption of oil and sugar is a key contributor to the rising rate of obesity, diabetes, hypertension and other lifestyle-related diseases.

The ministry has urged all ministries and departments to install displays of boards mentioning the sugar and oil content in snacks such as samosa, kachori, pizza, burger, french fries, soft drinks, gulab jamun and vadapav to promote healthy lifestyles and combat obesity and non-communicable diseases.

It has also called for printing health messages on all official stationery such as letterheads, envelopes, notepads, folders and publications to reinforce daily reminders on fighting obesity.

While the oil board mentioned snacks such as French fries, burgers, pizza, samosa, pakodas and vadapav, the sugar board included items such as soft drinks, gulab jamun and chocolate pastries.

