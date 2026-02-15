She Met Her Groom At Amazon, Gets Company Logo Etched On Mehendi At Her Wedding

A video of a bride from Amazon India went viral after she included the company's 'smile' logo in her bridal mehendi. Notably, Priyanshi Shrimal and Rajat Verma first met as colleagues while working at the company. To honour the workplace where their relationship began, Priyanshi got the iconic Amazon logo delicately etched in henna on her arm alongside traditional patterns.

The official Inside Amazon account, which regularly shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of life at Amazon and stories about its employees, posted the video, featuring the iconic logo carefully inked in henna on her arm. The account is also followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"When Amazonians get married," a text insert on the video read.

Watch the video here:

Social media users chimed in as well, praising the couple's thoughtful and creative tribute. The groom, Rajat, joined the conversation in the comments, expressing his gratitude to the company for bringing them together. "Always grateful to Amazon, the place where I met my forever Priyanshi," he wrote.

Priyanshi also responded to the video, thanking Inside Amazon for highlighting their story and helping them share their special moment with a wider audience.

The Amazon Logo

The Amazon smile logo is one of the most recognisable corporate symbols in the world. Designed for Amazon, the logo features the company's name in a clean, lowercase typeface with a curved orange arrow stretching from the letter A to the letter Z. The arrow resembles a simple smile, representing customer satisfaction and positive shopping experiences. A to Z symbolises the company's vast product range, suggesting that customers can find everything they need, from A to Z, on the platform.

The logo was designed by Turner Duckworth, a San Francisco-based design firm. The brief was to create a logo that would convey the idea of happiness and satisfaction that comes from shopping on Amazon.



