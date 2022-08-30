Video: 10-Year-Old Boy Saves Mother Having Seizure In Pool

Picture shows the boy saving his mother in the pool.

A 10-year-old boy saved his mother suffering from epileptic fit from drowning when she was struck by a seizure in the family pool.

A security camera set up at the woman's house recorded the incident. The boy can be seen in the video diving into the pool as his mother is seen experiencing seizures. A dog can also be seen waiting at the staircase for a chance to enter the pool is a dog.

According to a post shared by the woman named Lori Keeney on Facebook on August 6, her son's name is Gavin and she was thankful to his son for saving her. Ms Keeney also shared the recorded video of the incident along with the post.

The video received thousands of views and hundreds of comments after being shared.

"Your son is your guardian angel. What an amazing young man. He is an absolute true hero," wrote a user in the comment section of the post.

Another said, "God Bless you Gavin. You are mommy's Angel!!! Mom, i'm glad you're ok!!!

The incident took place in Oklahoma, in United States, according to ABC News. Ms Keeney told the outlet that the mother and son duo decided to go swimming since they wanted to enjoy a great morning.

"Gavin had just gotten out of the pool and I just went into a seizure," Ms Keeney said. "It scared me more than I've ever been scared," she added.

According to ABC News, Gavin heard loud splashing while sitting on a porch and saw his mother drowning in the pool.

Before his grandfather could do anything, he jumped into the pool, lifted his mother to the staircase, and kept her head above water for more than a minute, the outlet further said.

"I was scared a little bit," Gavin told the outlet. The 10-year-old also received an award from the Kingston Police Department for his bravery.

Ms Keeney expressed her sincere gratitude for her son. "He's definitely my hero," she said. "But I really do feel like he's my guardian angel, as well."



