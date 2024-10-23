'Very Dangerous': Girl Rides Scooter With Father On Pillion, No Helmet. Internet Reacts

The video has raked in 4.9 million views since being shared online.

A viral video has sparked outrage after showing a young girl riding a scooter with her father as the pillion rider. The girl, wearing a school uniform, was not wearing a helmet. The clip, purportedly from Maharashtra, has ignited a debate about road safety and parental responsibility.

The video has raked in 4.9 million views since being shared online.

The caption of the video reads, "Shocking visuals from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar."

Netizens have condemned the father's actions, arguing that he should prioritize his daughter's safety and that of others on the road.

A user asked, "Where is the helmet, sir? Na khud pehna na beti ko pehnaya hai (Neither has he worn it, nor have made his daughter wear it)."

Another user commented, "Arrest the father," while a third said, "That's the reason so many accidents are happening. I am not sure what kind of parenting is this?"

"No hate for the kid, please. Parents need to be responsible," read the fourth comment.

"Ok she is riding very nice, but it's not age to ride and parents should take care of it, it's very dangerous," fifth user commented.

While some have suggested that the father might have been controlling the vehicle, others have criticized the excessive backlash. "The father has full control over the vehicle. They are just allowing her to give some acceleration for her happiness itna social drama accha nhi. (This much social drama is not good)," a user wrote.

Sabse bada support system uske peeche baitha hai! So don't worry (The biggest support system is sitting behind her)," another user wrote. One person wrote, "It's only about the kid's happiness. Chill."