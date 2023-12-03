Venomous Snake Spotted Hiding Inside Bathroom Scale, Video Shows How It Was Rescued

Facebook page Barossa Reptile Service shared a video of the snake rescue

People, in general, are terrified of snakes as these reptiles have a notorious reputation for sliding into the trickiest of spots. When it comes to Australia, snakes can be found just about anywhere. A cause of major concern in the country, residents often spot these creepy reptiles lurking around in their homes and offices. In a similar incident in South Australia, a woman spotted a venomous snake in her bathroom scale and promptly called a snake catcher to remove the reptile. A video of the rescue was shared on Facebook by Barossa Reptile Service which has gone viral.

The footage which is over a minute long shows how the snake catcher opens the scale, prompting the reptile to slither out of it. The catcher then holds the snake with his bare hands and puts it in a black bag to take it safely out of the house.

''This little fella must have been concerned about his weight this afternoon! Juvenile eastern brown in a bathroom, then moved into the scales to hide. The owner reckons it came in on the mop which is entirely possible and likely considering the situation,'' the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

Needless to say, the video has left internet users terrified. One user wrote, ''I'm terrified to get one in the house and not know, with the kids home.'' Another commented, ''Gee, obviously he didn't read the instructions first. Stand on top. Do not enter.''

A third joked, ''Beautiful looking danger noodle.''

Eastern brown snakes are Australia's second most venomous land snake. As per data from the University of Melbourne's Australian Venom Research Unit, they have the second most toxic venom of all land snakes worldwide. Their venom contains a powerful neurotoxin, which progressively paralyzes the victim's nerves in their heart, lungs, and diaphragm, eventually causing suffocation.

According to the Department of Environment and Science in Queensland, the species is most active during the day and can bite if provoked.