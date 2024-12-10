Video: Venomous Cape Cobra Found Under Pillow In South African Home

A very venomous cape cobra was found hidden under a resident's bed pillow in Stellenbosch, South Africa, in a shocking encounter. When Stellenbosch Snake Removals phoned experienced reptile wrangler Emile Rossouw to the location of the incident, he responded immediately. A video posted on social media captured the moment Rossouw skillfully removed the dangerous snake from its unexpected hiding spot. The dramatic scene highlighted the potential dangers of close encounters with wildlife in residential areas.

"This snake varies in colour from near black to dark or light brown, beige, yellow, or speckled, while juveniles have a dark band on the throat. The Cape Cobra is easily confused with the Mole Snake and the Black Spitting Cobra. It is by far our most dangerous cobra, and with the Black Mamba, it accounts for the majority of fatal snake bites in South Africa. The Cape Cobra may stand its ground if threatened and is quick to form a hood and bite," Stellenbosch Snake Removals wrote in the caption.

"It occurs largely in the Cape provinces but extends into the Free State, Northwest, southern Botswana, and Namibia. The venom is potently neurotoxic, causing progressive weakness and may affect breathing rapidly. Victims need urgent hospitalisation, and in a severe bite, antivenom is essential."