Varun Dhawan To Ariana Grande: Celebrities Who Got Married In 2021

Even a pandemic can't stop weddings. The year 2020 saw several high-profile celebrity weddings where couples opted for intimate over extravagant. The reason for this shift in trend, of course, was the coronavirus pandemic which necessitated social distancing and no-contact. The trend of low-key wedding ceremonies has carried on in 2021 as well, as the world continues its fight against the virus. Here is a look at some of the biggest celebrity weddings of 2021, and the ones that are coming up next.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a "secret ceremony" at Westminster Cathedral, London, on May 29. The ceremony took place in front of a small group of friends and family. According to news agency AFP, the weekend nuptials were a surprise development. Earlier reports had suggested that the couple had sent out "save the date" cards for a wedding on July 30 next year.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Pop queen Ariana Grande, 27, married real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony on May 15. She had announced her engagement in December. "It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. "The room was so happy and full of love," Ariana Grande's rep told People. "The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Actress Dia Mirza and businessman Vaibahv Rekhi got married on February 15. The close-knit affair was attended only by a few family members and friends. In Instagram posts after the wedding, Dia Mirza revealed that the couple chose to forgo the rituals of kanyadaan and bidaai. They also organised a sustainable wedding ceremony with no plastic waste.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan

India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan in mid-March this year, just before the start of IPL 2021. The intimate ceremony in Goa was attended only by close friends and family members. Both Jasprit and Sanjana chose wedding outfits by designer Sabyasachi.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan married childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on January 24 this year. Keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind, Varun and Natasha reportedly had a limited guest list of 40-50 names for their private ceremony in Alibaug. The couple also made COVID-19 tests mandatory for those attending the wedding and pre-wedding festivities.

And the one that is coming up...

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is planning to marry longtime partner Clarke Gayford in the summer, local media reported earlier this month. The wedding is being planned in summer, which runs from December to February in the southern hemisphere. Ms Ardern, 40, got engaged to Mr Gayford, 44, during the Easter holidays in 2019 and they have a two-year-old daughter.