Varun Dhawan To Rhea Kapoor: Celebrities Who Got Married This Year

The year 2021 is nearing its end, but we have a long list of celebrity weddings to look at. The year was full of surprises as many celebrities got married, and all eyes are currently trained one the next couple expected to tie the knot soon - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. While many of celebrities completed the rituals in small family functions, away from the glare of the media, their wedding pictures delighted fans when they surfaced on social media. From the wedding ceremony of British-American actress Lily Collins to the hush-hush affair when Rhea Kapoor tied the knot, here is a (by no means exhaustive) list of celebrity weddings from 2021:

Shreyas Gopal and Nikitha Shiv

Cricketer Shreyas Gopal married his long-term girlfriend Nikitha on November 24. Photos from the dreamy wedding ceremony created a buzz on social media.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married on November 15 in Chandigarh. The couple dated for 11 years. They announced their marriage by sharing stunning pictures from the mandap on Instagram. Both bride and groom chose Sabyasachi outfits for their wedding day.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Socialite and heiress Paris Hilton married Carter Reum on November 11. For her special day, Paris chose a white Oscar de la Renta gown with floral motifs. The couple's reception was held at the Bel Air estate of her late grandfather Barron Hilton.

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar

Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill and Melinda French Gates, married boyfriend Nayel Nassar in a fairytale wedding at her family farm in Westchester, New York on October 16.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

The wedding of Emily In Paris actress Lily Collins with American director and writer Charlie McDowell took place on September 4, 2021. The actress revealed the news on her Instagram page, as she posted photos from her fairy-tale wedding ceremony.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal made it to the top of B-town news with their wedding. Varun posted the wedding photos on January 24 and wrote, "Lifelong love just became official."

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

Producer Rhea Kapoor and her long-time beau filmmaker Karan Boolani got married in a close-knit ceremony on August 14. The wedding took place at Rhea's father Anil Kapoor's Juhu home. After their wedding, Rhea's first post on Instagram was all about love!

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Actress Yami Gautam married filmmaker Aditya Dhar on June 4. The actress posted photos from her wedding and called it a new journey of “love and friendship”.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Actress Dia Mirza caught a lot of attention with her eco-conscious wedding ceremony with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The ceremonies were talked about also because of the presence of a woman priest to preside over the rituals. The Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein actress' marriage ceremony on February 15 was a close-knit affair, attended only by friends and family.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan

Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and television anchor Sanjana Ganesan got married in March. The ceremony was attended by their close friends and family. Bumrah's India teammates could not attend the wedding, as they were in a bio-bubble then for an ongoing T20I series against England.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Pop singer Ariana Grande got married to her fiancé Dalton Gomez on May 15. Only a few friends and family members were part of the ceremony.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage married for the fifth time on February 16. The 57-year-old actor married 27-year-old Riko Shibata. The duo tied the knot at a small and intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony back in July. Gwen Stefani shared the pictures and she captioned them: "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true! Blake Shelton, I love you."