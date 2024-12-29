US Woman Spotted Carrying Basmati Rice Bag In A Salon, Internet Amused

The Internet is buzzing about a US woman spotted carrying a Basmati rice bag as a tote, pairing it with her luxury outfit. Spotted at a US salon, the quirky accessory was showcased in a viral video posted by Instagram user Amanda John Mangalathil. The video pokes fun at the luxury handbag trend, highlighting how women often flaunt high-end bags. But then, it reveals a woman casually carrying the unconventional rice tote bag, leaving viewers amused and entertained.

"You need to see what's trending in America. And you can get it easily. This trend is easily available in India at a low price," Ms Mangalathil said in the video.

The unusual choice of accessory has sparked conversations about creativity, sustainability, and high-low fashion statements. Some see it as a quirky move to repurpose everyday items, while others debate whether it's a critique of consumerism or simply a bold fashion experiment. However, many were simply left amused and posted funny comments in response to the video.

One user wrote, "Who needs Gucci when you have Basmati?"

Another commented, "Looks like America finally caught up with our jute bag swag."

A third said, "Oops, I just threw away the last rice bag I had.. I should have followed you much earlier…"

A fourth joked, "U got it wrong, Its VIMAL bag which is trending."

A fifth added, "Looks like America finally caught up with our jute bag swag."