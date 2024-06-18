US Woman Finally Gives Birth To Daughter After Welcoming 9 Sons

The 31-year-old woman had nine sons in her quest to have a daughter.

A woman named Yalancia Rosario from the US is defying the odds and celebrating the arrival of her long-awaited daughter. After welcoming nine sons, Mrs Rosario finally gave birth to a healthy baby girl recently. She shared her story on the social media platform Instagram and it soon went viral.

The news has brought immense joy to the family, who had always hoped to add a daughter to their brood.

The 31-year-old woman had nine sons in her quest to have a daughter. During her tenth pregnancy, her wish was fulfilled when she gave birth to twins, one of whom was a daughter. While many might have stopped there, Yalancia's desire for her daughter to have a sister has led her to become pregnant for the eleventh time.

The story of this family has captured the hearts of many on social media, with messages of congratulations and well wishes pouring in.

Mrs Rosario has chosen to embrace a large family. Starting at 18 with the birth of her eldest son, Jamel (now 13), she has gone on to welcome ten more children. Her recent announcement of an eleventh pregnancy has drawn mixed reactions, with some expressing concerns about the children's well-being.

Undeterred, Mrs Rosario uses her platform to showcase the positive aspects of her family life. In a recent video, each of her children shared their unique dreams for the future. From aspiring firefighters and police officers to entrepreneurs and even a future president, the video highlights the diverse ambitions and potential within her family unit.