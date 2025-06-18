US Woman "99% sure" Her Backpack Was Soaked In Pee On Frontier Flight, Internet Reacts

A US woman shared a bizarre experience faced by her sister recently on board a Frontier Airlines flight. In a viral Reddit post, the woman said that her sister found her backpack, kept underneath the seat, soaked in "urine". The staff "brushed her off" as she reported the incident that happened when she was flying from Seattle to Dallas on June 9.

The woman said that she had kept her backpack under the seat in front of her, only to find that it was soaked when she picked it up before deboarding.

She tried to dry it off in the aeroplane bathroom, but the paper towels came out yellow.

She said her sister was "99% sure" that the person sitting in the seat in front of her peed during the flight and it leaked onto her backpack.

The staff members "basically brushed her off and told her to go to the ticket counter", with a manager eventually telling her that they had to call their senior because "nothing like this has happened before". They didn't know what to do in such circumstances.

The staff told her that the airlines couldn't do anything, and she needed to "settle it with the passenger".

"This whole thing just feels... so gross and wrong," she said, further asking for advice on how to escalate.

Should airlines take responsibility for such incidents?

The post left the online users divided, as some sympathised with her while many said that the airlines can't do anything in this situation.

One user said, "...the only thing you can do is to try and get the other person to pay, but it won't happen. Sh**ty (rather pissy) situation but yeah Frontier won't help, nor would any other airline TBH. No airline is taking liability for other passenger actions."

"That is absolutely terrible, but I'm pretty sure Frontier won't care or do anything," another said.

"This could happen on any airline. It's not Frontier specific. Some people are just dirty and don't care about others," another user said.

On its website, Frontier Airlines said: "Frontier will not be liable for loss or damage to carry-on baggage unless such damage is caused by Frontier's or its agent's negligence, which does not include damage resulting from turbulence, shifting of items during flight, or ordinary handling, including placing the baggage in overhead compartments or under seats."