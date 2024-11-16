Advertisement

"US To India In 30 Minutes?" Elon Musk Discusses Future Of Ultra-Fast Travel

The Starship rocket promises intercontinental travel at record speeds, such as 30 minutes from Delhi to San Francisco.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"US To India In 30 Minutes?" Elon Musk Discusses Future Of Ultra-Fast Travel
Starship could take people from Delhi to San Francisco in 30 minutes.

After Donald Trump was re-elected as the US President, billionaire Elon Musk, who is now set to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Vivek Ramaswamy, announced that SpaceX's ambitious "Earth-to-Earth" space travel project would soon come to reality.

SpaceX's Starship rocket, which was first proposed almost ten years ago and is said to be the most powerful in the world, would enable intercontinental travel at previously unprecedented speeds.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Starship could transport up to 1,000 passengers per trip, flying in orbit parallel to Earth's surface rather than venturing into deep space. Projected travel times are groundbreaking: Los Angeles to Toronto in 24 minutes, London to New York in 29 minutes, Delhi to San Francisco in 30 minutes, and New York to Shanghai in 39 minutes.

The concept has recently gained momentum on social media, with user @ajtourville sharing a promotional video of the project on X (formerly Twitter).

The post speculated that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) might greenlight the initiative under a potential second Trump administration.

Elon Musk reacted to this post and wrote, "This is now possible."

As public interest grows, Musk's vision of ultra-fast travel could redefine global connectivity, making it possible to cross continents in minutes.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Elon Musk, SpaceX, Earth-to-Earth Travel
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com