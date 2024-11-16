"US To India In 30 Minutes?" Elon Musk Discusses Future Of Ultra-Fast Travel

After Donald Trump was re-elected as the US President, billionaire Elon Musk, who is now set to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Vivek Ramaswamy, announced that SpaceX's ambitious "Earth-to-Earth" space travel project would soon come to reality.

SpaceX's Starship rocket, which was first proposed almost ten years ago and is said to be the most powerful in the world, would enable intercontinental travel at previously unprecedented speeds.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Starship could transport up to 1,000 passengers per trip, flying in orbit parallel to Earth's surface rather than venturing into deep space. Projected travel times are groundbreaking: Los Angeles to Toronto in 24 minutes, London to New York in 29 minutes, Delhi to San Francisco in 30 minutes, and New York to Shanghai in 39 minutes.

The concept has recently gained momentum on social media, with user @ajtourville sharing a promotional video of the project on X (formerly Twitter).

Under Trump's FAA, @SpaceX could even get Starship Earth to Earth approved in a few years — Taking people from any city to any other city on Earth in under one hour. pic.twitter.com/vgYAzg8oaB — ALEX (@ajtourville) November 6, 2024

The post speculated that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) might greenlight the initiative under a potential second Trump administration.

Elon Musk reacted to this post and wrote, "This is now possible."

As public interest grows, Musk's vision of ultra-fast travel could redefine global connectivity, making it possible to cross continents in minutes.