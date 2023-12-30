US Theatre Renovation Uncovers 65-Year-Old Wallet Holding A Glimpse Into The Past

During renovations at the Plaza Theatre, the wallet was discovered behind a wall.

Workers fixing up a movie theater in Atlanta got a big surprise. They found a wallet that someone had lost 65 years ago, hidden behind a wall. A worker found the wallet and gave it to the owner of the theater, Chris Escobar.

According to Mr Escobar, the place where they found the wallet used to be a lost and found area in the manager's office. Over the years, renovations covered it up, making it hard to notice.

"It was a portal back in time," Mr Escobar told CNN. "And then realizing that this has been missing from this family of real people who lived in this neighborhood for 65 years, imagine if we could find them."

The Plaza Theatre is the oldest cinema in Atlanta, and it has a lot of old stuff. According to Mr Escobar, they discovered things like old popcorn displays with big letters and bottles of drinks that are not popular anymore. But finding this wallet that no one had seen for 50 years was special, he said.

Mr Escobar mentioned that the wallet was full of history, and it helped him begin the search for the family of its owner.

Mr Escobar looked on the internet and found out that the owner of the wallet, Floy Culbreth, passed away when she was 87 in 2005. However, he managed to get in touch with her daughter, Thea Culbreth Chamberlain, who is 71 years old.

Ms Chamberlain even found some of her own belongings in the wallet: a few insurance cards and a doctor's appointment note. Now 71, she was only 6 years old when her mom lost the wallet.