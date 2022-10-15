US Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Beauty Pageant With Her Service Dog By Her Side In Viral Video

The 39-video has over 2,82,000 views and over two thousand likes

A 17-year-old teenager from Sherman, Texas won the Miss Dallas Teen pageant along with her service dog. Alison Appleby was diagnosed with epilepsy two years ago and her dog, Brady, alerts her to any oncoming seizures and helps her by fetching her medication.

In an interaction with KTEN, Ms Appleby said, "Something I tell a lot of people, is just because I have a chronic illness, doesn't mean I am chronically ill".

Ms Appleby has turned her dream into reality and has set an example for all the girls suffering from the condition. In a video posted on Facebook, Ms Appleby can be seen getting crowned with a big smile and gratitude. The 17-year-old bows down to accept a flower bouquet and a crown. Her dog Brady was also crowned. The wholesome video is winning hearts on the internet.

Miss Dallan Teen winner will now head to Houston to compete for the Miss Texas Teen title in May next year.

A user wrote, "I assume she gave her permission ahead of time for them to interact with her service dog. At least I hope so because you should never do that without someone's permission. Good to see the disability representation either way and that dog is a heckin good boy, clearly." Another user wrote, "My mom's eyes are now leaky eyes too! He went through the pagent with her he deserves a crown too! That is so inspiring. My youngest hoosis has had epilepsy since she was born. She had a tumor in her brain in mom's tummy and it disappeared leaving her with CP and epilepsy."

Third user wrote, "Allison Appleby is a most deserving and beautiful young woman. Thank God she didn't let her epilepsy hold her back. People do not realize the important role a SD is to aid with care for others."