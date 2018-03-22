US Students In Italy Try Cooking Pasta, Cause A Fire. What Went Wrong They forgot one essential ingredient

When in Rome, do as Romans do - but make sure to follow instructions carefully. A group of three American exchange students in Italy caused a fire on March 18 when they decided to cook pasta but forgot one essential ingredient - water. According to local reports , the incident took place in Florence when three 20-year-olds decided to try their hands at cooking the typical Italian dish. Unfortunately, they forgot the one thing essential to cooking a dry pasta dish.The women reportedly bought a pack of pasta, put it in a pot without water and lit the stove. The pasta burst into flames within minutes, forcing them to call firemen for help."We put the pasta on the fire without the water, we thought it was cooked like that," they said.The firemen reportedly told the students that they didn't know how to cook pasta either.Florentine chef Fabio Picchi has now offered the three students cooking lessons for free. "I think this can be useful to them, but also to us," said Mr Picchi.Click for more trending news