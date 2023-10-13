US Restaurants With Bottomless Mimosas Enforce 'Vomit Fees' To Warn Intoxicated Customers

US restaurants have been charging $50 cleaning fee from customers.

Restaurants in California, US, have been imposing "vomit fees", particularly where bottomless brunch is served, in to bid to deter customers from becoming overly intoxicated and throwing up inside the premises.

According to CBS News, an eatery in Oakland has already been using a sign for two years to warn mimosa drinkers that they will be charged $50 cleaning fee if they throw up inside the restaurant. "Dear all mimosa lovers, Please drink responsibly and know your limits. A $50 cleaning fees will automatically include in your tap when you throw up in our public areas. Thank you so much for understanding," the sign reads.

However, the owner of the restaurant said that he hasn't charged anyone the cleanup fee yet, but he added that the sign sure works as a deterrent. "It was really tough cleaning. People were scared with COVID. And this was happening a lot. My workers don't want to do that. It got better. Now [customers] know they have to pay. They understand," he said.

According to People Magazine, another San Francisco restaurant also warns brunch enthusiasts that they will face a $50 fee for any incident as a result of intoxication. "Please Drink Responsibly. $50 Cleaning fee per person for any incidents [that] incur as a result from intoxication... *responsible for the whole group*," a warning on the restaurant menu reads.

The restaurant stated that it has seen fewer indoor vomiting incidents since the note was posted. "It's better, but every other week we get somebody throwing up or vomiting. Now they go outside," the owner said, as per the outlet.

Meanwhile, it's not only California as a restaurant in Singapore also recently garnered attention online after a viral video showed a woman arguing with restaurant staff, who insisted she pay a $15 cleaning fee after her intoxicated friend vomited.

It's also not only restaurants that charge extra for cleaning up messes as Uber also allows drivers to charge cleaning fees in the US, which range from $20 to $150 when passengers make a mess.