US Restaurant Faces Flak For Introducing ''Adult Surcharge'' Fee In Its Menu

A restaurant in the US is facing flak after it introduced a bizarre ''adult surcharge'' fee in its menu. According to the New York Post, Toccoa Riverside Restaurant in the Blue Ridge Mountains in northern Georgia will levy an extra fee for customers who are ''unable to parent'' their children.

A photograph of their menu circulating on Reddit has gone viral, amassing massive criticism for the fee. The post was captioned, ''This restaurant charges you extra for bad parenting.''

The warning on the menu bluntly states, ''Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$.'' Though the menu doesn't reveal the exact amount, some customers claimed that they were charged $50 (Rs 4,160) for their ''children's behaviour.'' The restaurant also warns customers to ''be respectful'' to staff, property, and themselves because the place follows a ''No respect, no service'' policy.

The post angered many people, with some detailing their experiences with the surcharge online. According to its reviews, the restaurant has been charging a 'bad parenting' fee for some time.

One user wrote, ''If you have children, absolutely avoid this place at all costs. Holy moly - the most disrespectful owner made a huge scene in front of the entire restaurant because our children were 'running through the restaurant' - they were down by the river.. we were told we needed to 'go to Burger King and Walmart' and that we were bad parents. They have a $50 surcharge for 'bad children'. We were a group of 21 and our server was AMAZING and was overly apologetic. Terrible business practice, we will never be back.''

Another commented, ''I've never visited this establishment but the fact that they are attempting to charge families for the behaviour of children that could just be having a bad day is not a restaurant that I'm attending.'' A third added, ''I'm all for encouraging people not to let their kid run around screaming in a restaurant, but this is all quite a bit much.''

A fourth said, ''The food must be amazing for people to put up with the attitude on the menu.'' A fifth added, ''This restaurant is giving me Karen vibes. Passive aggressive menu, lack of consistent formatting or capitalizing, complicated pricing, etc.''